City receives grant from ICBC for roundabout design

With the intersection of Victoria Rd., Fourth St. and Townley St. closed for the construction of a roundabout, traffic going from one end of Revelstoke to the other is being rerouted to 8th St. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The city has received a grant from ICBC to go towards the current roundabout construction at the intersection of Townley St., Victoria Rd. and Fourth St. E.

The $83,700 from ICBC is in recognition of design excellence on the project.

“Installing a roundabout will reduce the intersections from three to one, which greatly reduces the number of potential crashes,” said Paul de Leur, ICBC’s road improvement program manager, in a news release. “This design will also eliminate the confusion for many tourists having to make a 90 degree turn at Victoria and Fourth. Pedestrians and cyclists will also see improved safety benefits so overall, this project is a huge win for road safety in Revelstoke.”

The project, which has a budget of around $5.4 million is funded with a $5 million grant from the federal government and funds from the Road Development Cost Charges, the Sewer Capital Replacement Reserve Fund, the Water Capital Replacement Reserve Fund as well as the Transportation Infrastructure Reserve Fund.

“To receive additional funding for this very important project is great news”, said Mayor Sulz. “We greatly appreciate the acknowledgement and support from ICBC – this project is essential to the safety on our main thoroughfare after being identified as the city’s top, nonhighway, collision intersection. Congratulations to consultants, McElhanney, who should be very proud of their design.”

Construction began April 30 and is scheduled to be complete in September.

