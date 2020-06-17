With the intersection of Victoria Rd., Fourth St. and Townley St. closed for the construction of a roundabout, traffic going from one end of Revelstoke to the other is being rerouted to 8th St. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

City receives grant from ICBC for roundabout design

Total grant money received for the Revelstoke project is over $5 million

The city has received a grant from ICBC to go towards the current roundabout construction at the intersection of Townley St., Victoria Rd. and Fourth St. E.

The $83,700 from ICBC is in recognition of design excellence on the project.

“Installing a roundabout will reduce the intersections from three to one, which greatly reduces the number of potential crashes,” said Paul de Leur, ICBC’s road improvement program manager, in a news release. “This design will also eliminate the confusion for many tourists having to make a 90 degree turn at Victoria and Fourth. Pedestrians and cyclists will also see improved safety benefits so overall, this project is a huge win for road safety in Revelstoke.”

READ MORE: Contract awarded for $5 million traffic circle, construction to begin soon

The project, which has a budget of around $5.4 million is funded with a $5 million grant from the federal government and funds from the Road Development Cost Charges, the Sewer Capital Replacement Reserve Fund, the Water Capital Replacement Reserve Fund as well as the Transportation Infrastructure Reserve Fund.

“To receive additional funding for this very important project is great news”, said Mayor Sulz. “We greatly appreciate the acknowledgement and support from ICBC – this project is essential to the safety on our main thoroughfare after being identified as the city’s top, nonhighway, collision intersection. Congratulations to consultants, McElhanney, who should be very proud of their design.”

Construction began April 30 and is scheduled to be complete in September.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Construction

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops school counsellor suspended over inappropriate text conversations with parent
Next story
Nakusp RCMP seek suspect who damaged police vehicle

Just Posted

City receives grant from ICBC for roundabout design

Total grant money received for the Revelstoke project is over $5 million

City wants feedback on Hay Rd. development

The proposal features 60 housing units

Camping to reopen in national parks near Revelstoke

Some sites will open June 26

Nakusp RCMP seek suspect who damaged police vehicle

A RCMP vehicle was also damaged in the incident

Kootenays tourism industry feels unheard: Letter to Premier

Tourism industry wants Albertan travellers to be welcomed when non-essential travel ban lifted

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

Kamloops school counsellor suspended over inappropriate text conversations with parent

Ladd Louis Maloski admitted his actions during the 2018-2019 school year

Kamloops Mountie charged with dangerous driving

The officer has been charged for his part in pursuing an allegedly stolen vehicle

No additional federal funding for invasive mussels fight in Shuswap-Okanagan

Fisheries minister responds to request from Columbia Shuswap Regional District

B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

In-province travel decision expected next week

Peachland on flood watch

District staff said fortunately, there is no serious lakefront damage so far

Okanagan Lake level surpasses full pool

Significant flood damage not expected in Summerland this year

Moose takes a dip in Okanagan Lake near Peachland

A Peachland resident spotted a moose going for a quick swim near the shore on Tuesday morning

Defunding local RCMP ‘not an option’ say Penticton politicians

Community leaders say local police need more resources, support transparency and accountability

Most Read