Equipment issues, contractor timing and the recent heat wave caused a repeat of the sewer odour issue (Photo via City of Revelstoke)

City receives grant from province for Liquid Waste Management Plan

The city’s grant application for money to create a Liquid Waste Management Plan has been approved.

On April 5, mayor and council received a letter from the minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing saying that the infrastructure planning grant was approved for $10,000.

READ MORE: Revelstoke city staff apply for sewage upgrade funding

“The province welcomes the opportunity to support planning in the City of Revelstoke,” said Selina Robinson, minister, in the letter. “We believe that early and ongoing planning is the best way to ensure that the environmental, social, and economic needs of your community will continue to be met in the years ahead.”

Details and conditions attached to the grant will be dealt with in an agreement that will be passed on by ministry staff as soon as possible, the letter said.

READ MORE: Revelstoke wastewater treatment chlorine contact chamber to get a cleaning

Upon the completion of the plan the city will be able to more accurately predict what upgrades are needed to the liquid waste management system and better predict how much those upgrades will cost, according to a committee of the whole report from last summer.

 

