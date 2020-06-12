The City of Revelstoke has received grant money from the province to create a Housing Action Plan Regulatory Toolkit in order to support the development of affordable, safe and secure housing along the entire housing continuum. (Contributed)

City receives grant to create Housing Action Plan Regulatory Toolkit

Access to housing is one of the biggest issues in Revelstoke

The City of Revelstoke has received a $47,500 grant from B.C.’s Poverty Reduction Planning and Action Program.

Council approved the grant application Feb. 25, 2020 to support the creation of The Housing Action Plan Regulatory Toolkit.

“Access to affordable, safe and secure housing along the entire housing continuum has been identified as one of the most important social and economic issues in Revelstoke today,” said Marianne Wade in the staff report presented to council in February.

The project will support the Housing Action Plan by creating implementation tools that include proposed amendments to current regulatory bylaws and policies.

READ MORE: BC Housing wants feedback on preliminary plans for Downie St. property

The grant money will pay for additional staffing to develop the necessary regulatory tools that will result in proactive development of both market and non-market housing, while protecting existing housing stock.

“The goal is to offset the current uncontrolled, speculative housing market that is resulting in displacement of long-term residents as well as a housing shortage for much-needed workers,” Wade said.

The project will involve targeted consultation with key stakeholders, including the Vibrant Revelstoke Shelter Action Team, the Aboriginal Friendship Society, Revelstoke’s Social Development Committee and the Chamber of Commerce.

Wade estimated the project would cost $57,000.

In a 2018 report, the city found it is in need of all types of housing except those that are accessible only to renters or buyers with moderate to high income–rent between $1,625 and $3,000 a month and ownership between $385,000 and $711,000.

READ MORE: A strong need for all forms of housing in Revelstoke, except for single-family detached

BC Housing is currently working on three projects in Revelstoke, the renovation of Columbia Gardens and Rivers Edge apartment buildings as well as the development of their property on Downie St.

The Revelstoke Community Housing Society is also in the process of building a new apartment building on Oscar St.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Community Housing Society moving forward with Oscar St. project

 

