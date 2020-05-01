Revelstoke City Hall. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

City sees 31% increase in development applications compared to 2019

First quarter of 2020 has seen more applications than first quarter of 2019

While some city services, such as the aquatic centre, are closed due to the pandemic, other departments are busier than ever.

The building services department has seen 31 per cent more applications in the first quarter of the year compared to the same time in 2019, they have also seen a 37 per cent increase in construction value compared to 2019.

However, some applications have stalled.

“We have a duty to hold public consultation and because of the COVID situation we have been stalled in regards to some of our applications processes until we can find an alternative way to address this,” said Marianne Wade, director of development services for the city.

Revelstoke golf course to open, Williamson Lake to remain closed for now

The city is looking into different technologies that could possibly be of use for virtual community consultation as well as looking to the province for guidance in how to proceed.

So far no applications have been pulled due to COVID-19 economic impact concerns, Wade said. Once a development permit is issued, the applicant has two years to start the project.

The department has also seen 53 new applications for business licenses, which is approximately 50 per cent of the total new businesses in the city in 2019.

“This is quite an optimistic outlook for business licensing and the interest in the community with new businesses coming into play,” Wade said.

So far only one business has put their business license on hold to see how the COVID situation evolves.

 

City Council

