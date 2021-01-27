City supports Crown Land application to improve Jordan River trail

The City of Revelstoke is supporting an application to maintain the Jordan River trail.
A Crown Land application was made by the local section of Alpine Club of Canada to legally designate, maintain and improve the trail and parking area along the lower Jordan River.
The proposal includes improvements to parking for up to eight vehicles, boardwalk improvements for flooding, re-routing in sections, brushing leveling and widening as well as additional signage.
As the land is within the boundary of the city, it was asked for a referral.
Each of the city departments included comments acknowledging the value of the trail for both residents and visitors as well as requirements for if the application is approved.
The engineering department said that construction and location of the parking area will require their approval, despite there being no parking requirements for a recreational trail in the zoning bylaw.
The community economic development department expressed support for the application, saying it aligns with long-term recreation strategies for the region.
Revelstoke residents rallied against the approval of a Crown Land application for a gravel pit in the Jordan River area last year. Jake-Jay Construction was granted a temporary license to investigate a site on Westside Rd., despite a petition to the province from residents, a letter of opposition from city council and an environmentally sensitive designation of the area in the city’s Official Community Plan.
In response to the temporary license issuance, city council made a motion to have city staff look at options for protecting the area as well as prioritizing the Columbia Park area in the ongoing update of the Official Community Plan.
@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.