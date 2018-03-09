City to receive $5 million from federal government to upgrade intersection at Fourth, Townley and Victoria

The City also received about $168,000 to update Official Community Action Plan

On Friday the City of Revelstoke announced that they were awarded two grants from the Federal government’s Gas Tax Fund. The City received one grant in the amount of about $5 million to upgrade the Fourth, Victoria and Townley street intersection, and another for about $167,000 to update the city’s Official Community Action Plan. Pictured here are (left) Director of Community Economic Development Nicole Fricot, (Centre) acting Mayor Linda Nixon, and (right) Director of Development Services Nigel Whitehead in Council Chambers during the announcement. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

On Friday the City of Revelstoke made a major infrastructure funding announcement. Before a crowd of about a dozen people assembled inside Council Chambers acting Mayor Linda Nixon called it “a moment to celebrate.” The City will be receiving about $5 million from the federal government to replace two intersections and a rail crossing with a roundabout.

Acting Mayor Linda Nixon was thrilled to make a funding announcement that will allow to large projects possible… https://t.co/5BY1oYp2nD — City of Revelstoke (@Revelstoke_BC) March 9, 2018

The proposed development project is slated to transform the intersection at Fourth, Victoria, and Townley Street. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2018.

“The intersection improvement project is a strategic upgrade to the eastern entrance of Revelstoke and will improve access to Revelstoke Mountain Resort and many community amenities, including commercial areas, the hospital, schools and parks,” said Nixon in Council Chambers during her 10 minute announcement.

“Long identified as a priority intersection with heavy truck and tourist traffic, this project replaces two complicated intersections on arterial roads and one railway crossing with a roundabout.”

Nixon said the project will improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and tourists, and reduce traffic congestion, but that it will also update aging water and sewer lines.

She called that an important part of the development project, and said those lines were previously identified as high risk in the City’s asset management plan.

Nixon also said the federal grant will significantly reduce the burden on local taxpayers.

Funding for the project will come from the Federal governments Gas Tax Strategic Priorities Fund, which was applied for through the Province and the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

Director of Engineering Mike Thomas said City Staff will have a plan they will present to the Committee of the Whole for City Council to consider next week that will include stakeholder engagement, risk management, a detailed design, and a draft schedule.

Thomas said the upgrade to the intersection will be a multi-year project that is provisionally scheduled to begin in September, and that the actual intersection improvements won’t be completed until 2019.

In addition to the $5 million the City will be receiving as part of its intersection upgrade project, the City will also be receiving about $167,000 to consolidate its Integrated Community Sustainability Plan (ICSP) into the Official Community Action Plan. (OCP)

“The ISCP provides clear, sustainable objectives … this project will embed the ISCP objectives into the OCP,” said Nixon.

Nixon said updating the OCP and integrating the ICSP has been a high priority for City Council.

According to the City’s press release the funding received to update the OCP will create a well rounded plan for the future.

“This funding allows the City to improve a dangerous intersection as well as upgrade existing aging infrastructure,” said Mayor Mark McKee in the press release. “The improvements to the OCP by integrating the community based ICSP will recognize the hard work the community contributed towards the project.”

