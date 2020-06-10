Businesses using sidewalk space will have the city fees waived this year. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

City waiving fees to use sidewalk in front of your business

Revelstoke’s Economic Recovery Task force submitted five proposals to city council

Revelstoke businesses looking to utilize sidewalk space will now be able to do so for free.

City council has waived the fees associated with use of city sidewalks for retail, coffee shops or outdoor patios, following a recommendation from the city’s new Economic Recovery Task Force.

Businesses who have already paid those fees for the year will receive refunds.

“I think this is a win for the community,” said Mayor Gary Sulz at the June 9 council meeting.

Businesses that are interested in using sidewalk space are asked to complete the application with Development Services. Althought there will be no fees, the city still needs to regulate the process as they are liable for what happens on sidewalks.

The Economic Recovery Task Force, that met for the first time at the beginning of June, also recommended that city staff assist in implementing a pilot project regarding possible closures on Mackenzie Ave. and/or adjacent roads so that businesses can expand their footprint into the street.

The project would require public and stakeholder engagement before it’s implemented.

READ MORE: Revelstoke councillor proposes closing downtown street to traffic for business recovery

READ MORE: New task force to look at closing roads to vehicles in downtown Revelstoke

The task force is also asking for funds to pay a communications person to assist with their projects and plans. As the city’s current communications contractor is only part time, she is unable to do these tasks. They asked for up to $20,000 for the year.

City council also approved a sidewalk art pilot project organized by the Revelstoke Credit Union that would use removable sidewalk art to support physical distancing measures and entertain/educate customers.

 

