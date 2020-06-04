The City of Revelstoke is creating a strategy to reopen the community centre, and wants your feedback. (Submitted)

City wants feedback on reopening of community centre

What programs would you sign up for? Would you go to the pool?

The City of Revelstoke Parks and Recreation department is looking for feedback as they make a plan to reopen the community centre.

The 20 question survey asks what programs you would like to see at the community centre this summer and fall for both children and adults as well as when you would be comfortable attending the aquatic centre again, among other questions.

The facility closed on March 16 due to COVID-19 concerns and has not yet reopened, though City Hall as well as parks and playgrounds are once again open.

Most Read