Civic Award and Community Awards finalists revealed in Okanagan

The 44th annual awards will recognize volunteers, artists, athletes and business leaders in the Okanagan

The finalists for the 44th Annual Civic and Community Awards have been named.

The annual award ceremony recognizes volunteers, artists, athletes and business leaders that made significant contributions to the city in 2018. The award recipients from each category will be revealed at the City and Community Awards Night on Wednesday, April 24 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

“Kelowna is a great place to live not only because of our surroundings but because of the people who live and work in this community,” said Mariko Siggers, community and neighbourhood services manager.

“The awards highlight the residents, businesses and organizations that have made a significant contribution to making our city a better place to live.”

In addition to recognition, the young male and female volunteer of the year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Dillon Thomas Budd and Payton Leigh Budd Youth Scholarship. The award recipients will receive $1,000 and each of the four remaining finalists will receive $500. The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the UBCO Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

2018 award finalists by category are:

Bob Giordano Memorial – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

· Bill Mah

· Darren Semeniuk

· Devin Rubadeau

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

· Kelowna Ringette U16A Elite

· KSS Owls AAAA Girls Basketball Team

· KSS Owls AAAA Girls Volleyball Team

Female Athlete of the Year

· Aidan Lea

· Kelsey Serwa

· Kennedy Dickie

Male Athlete of the Year

· Brandon Perger

· Fynn McCarthy

· Michael Schriemer

Female Augie Ciancone Memorial Award

· Kelly McCombie

· Lonica McKinney

· Stefanie Young

Male Augie Ciancone Memorial Award

· Brandon Frechette

· Calvin Thalheimer

· Kieran Chalmers

Young Female Volunteer of the Year

· Keneisha Charles

· Lauren Moody

· Summer Sharma

Young Male Volunteer of the Year

· Calvin Thalheimer

· Kieran Chalmers

· Matthew Richardson

Teen Honour in the Arts

· Annette Bakala

· Hannah Zobel

· Vanessa Lysak

Honour in the Arts

· Nataley Nagy

· Ryan Grenier

· Sheila French

Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year

· HOPE Outreach

· Kelowna Women’s Shelter

· Mamas for Mamas

Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Man of the Year

· Giuseppe (Joe) Iafrancesco (1947-2018)

· Martin Bell

· Steven Morrison

Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award- Woman of the Year

· Angie Lohr

· Dr. Kyleen Myrah

· Michelle Hewitt

Corporate Community of the Year Award – Small Business

· Do Some Good

· Secure-Rite

Corporate Community of the Year Award – Medium to Large Business

· CapriCMW Insurance

· Raymond James

· Royal Bank of Canada

Champion for the Environment

· Gwen Steele

Tickets for the Awards Night are now available at a cost of $28 per person. Purchase tickets online through Kelowna Tickets or by calling 250-862-2867.

For more information about the awards, visit kelowna.ca/our-community

