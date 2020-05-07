Classrooms may reopen for North Okanagan students

Some students could be headed back to class before September.

The Vernon School Board is following the third stage of B.C.’s reopening plan which includes in-class learning for students in Kindergarten to Grade 5, on a part-time basis. For grades six to 12 it includes access to in-class learning as needed, part time.

Remote and online learning will continue to be available for students.

“Parents will have the choice to send their children to school in accordance with further Ministry of Education guidelines or to continue accessing ongoing educational opportunities from home,” said Superintendent Joe Rogers in a letter to families.

The current educational opportunities will continue to be provided until the Provincial Health Officer and Ministry set a starting date for stage three. Families will be given a minimum of one week’s notice prior to the start of stage three to allow for planning.

“The possibility of returning to full time K-12 in-class instruction will not be considered until the fall,” said Rogers.

School District 22’s Board of Education and District staff will continue to work with the PHO WorkSafeBC, The Vernon Teachers’ Association, CUPE and DPAC to plan for stage three implementation.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times,” said Rogers.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. plans to restart more retail, services, offices in May

READ MORE: Vernon schools making alternate grad plans

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools