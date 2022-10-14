Classrooms to Communities 2022 Provincial Conference coming to Revelstoke

The first year back in-person, the conference will host over 300 education professionals.

Hundreds of education professionals from across BC are coming to Revelstoke for Classroom 2 Communities Education Network’s (C2C) provincial conference.

“This province-wide event will welcome over 300 education leaders and community members to share successes, resources, and promising practices,” said a press release from the network.

The conference returns to an in-person event after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Coming together on Friday, Oct. 21, the theme of the conference is to reconnect with “landscapes, waterways, and each other.” Through a variety of workshops and information sessions, the conference aims to help teachers from around the province.

The first morning starts with a keynote presentation from Shelly Boyd and Eileen Delehanty Pearkes. The rest of the day will be filled with options for over 60 breakout sessions that attendees can take advantage of.

The sessions cover a variety of topics, ranging from climate action, to ocean literacy, to reconciliation in education. The conference also features presentations from more than 30 community organizations, 12 school districts from across the province, and four universities.

The C2C provincial conference will take the attendees out of the classroom and “out to the water, onto a mountain, and into forests.”

“While we come out of a worldwide pandemic, we are profoundly grateful for the work of educators in our schools and communities, as we hope to reestablish connection between us, our water and other natural spaces and each other today and in the years ahead,” said the press release.

The conference wraps up on Saturday, Oct. 22.

