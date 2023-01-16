Clean up of massive abandoned trash pile is finally underway in Penticton

Work will begin Jan. 16 to remove 3,360 tonnes of waste at Green Mountain Road

This 2019 picture is of the huge pile of garbage that towers beside Green Mountain Road in Penticton, left after a waste removal company collapsed. Work is now underway to remove the trash. (RDOS photo)

Clean up of the abandoned trash pile on Green Mountain Road is finally getting underway.

Adam Eneas of the Penticton Indian Band (PIB) and Indigenous Services Canada have entered into a joint project to remediate the former Appleton waste site. There is approximately 3,360 tonnes of waste is construction and demolition waste from the City of Penticton or Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to be recycled or composted.

No garbage will be buried on the site and every effort will be made to minimize materials going to the landfill by recycling and composting clean organic material, said the PIB in a press release.

Kelowna-based Epoch Environmental Consulting, Scott Contraction and Haztec Solutions will be working on the site from Jan. 16 to March 31.

The PIB is asking for the public’s support in staying away from the site during work to ensure their safety and the safety of our workers.

PIB members and other area residents and businesses have complained about the unsightliness of the site, fire risk and the potential impact to public health and the environment. Adam Eneas had Compass Environmental undertaken 120 samples of construction waste and there were zero traces of asbestos.

In 2020, WorkSafeBC issued a stop work order on the Green Mountain Road trash pile for possible cross-contamination of asbestos.

The trash pile was left after a waste removal company collapsed around 2019.

