As the summer festival season draws to a close for the year, LUNA helped ensure that the festival season ended on a high note.

As the sun went down, LUNA started up. With art installations, live performances, and music spread throughout the city, around every corner was a fascinating surprise. With exhibits that all ages could enjoy, LUNA was truly a festival for everyone.

LUNA helped turn most of downtown Revelstoke into an interactive art installation.

As the night went on, the crowd seemed to grow larger. A representative from LUNA said that throughout the various elements of the festival over the weekend, almost 10,000 people were expected to attend.

With lots of love and LUNA, Revelstoke said goodbye to another successful summer festival season.

