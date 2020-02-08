Clearing after snowstorm in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Periods of snow ending near noon then clearing. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Clear. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 5.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. High zero. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery conditions.

West to Sicamous: Slushy with slippery conditions.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery conditions.

South: Compact snow. Slippery conditions.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 15 cm

Base depth: 258 cm

Season total: 811 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -8C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Saturday

“With incoming snow and variable winds that are expected to increase through Sunday, it will be important to make conservative terrain choices this weekend. The possibility of avalanches on the deep persistent layer should be at front of mind.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Friday

“Gather information about the depth, slab properties, and bonding of the new snow as you gain elevation on Saturday. Instability will likely increase with elevation, so be mindful of overhead hazards.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Friday

“Gather information about the depth, slab properties, and bonding of the new snow as you gain elevation on Saturday. Instability will likely increase with elevation, so be mindful of overhead hazards.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Can