Clearing today in Revelstoke

High three degrees

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Clearing. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 3. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low minus 6.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Limited visibility with fog.

West to Sicamous: No conditions report.

Highway 23

North: No conditions report.

South: No conditions report.

For more information see DriveBC.