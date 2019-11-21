Clearing today in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Clearing. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 3. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low minus 6.
Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Limited visibility with fog.
West to Sicamous: No conditions report.
Highway 23
North: No conditions report.
South: No conditions report.
For more information see DriveBC.