A woman from Clearwater, 35, has been identified as the victim in a motorcycle collision on Highway 97A near Grindrod Friday, Sept. 30. (File photo)

Clearwater woman identified as victim in North Okanagan motorcycle collision

Incident happened Friday, Sept. 30, on Highway 97A at 5:15 p.m.; woman ejected from bike

A 35-year-old woman from Clearwater has been identified as the victim of a single-vehicle collision near Grindrod Friday, Sept. 30.

The woman had been riding a motorcycle, travelling with a group, when she unexpectedly lost control in the 7100 block of Highway 97A and was ejected from her bike.

Despite life-saving efforts of those at the scene, the woman was pronounced dead.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m.

“On behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the deceased’s family and friends,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

