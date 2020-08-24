Vernon Search and Rescue transported an injured cliff jumper from Kalamalka Lake to BC Ambulance Saturday, Aug. 22. (VSAR photo)

Cliff jumper rescued in North Okanagan

Search and Rescue transferred patient to BC Ambulance

Rescue crews were called in to retrieve an injured cliff jumper over the weekend.

“Our teams were deployed by boat and by foot to the cliffs in Kalamalka Provincial Park,” Vernon Search and Rescue reported Saturday. “Upon locating the subject, our members packaged the subject and transferred them to our waiting boat. Our boat team returned to the Coldstream boat launch where B.C. Ambulance members were waiting and the subject was transferred into their care.”

The individual had back pain upon VSAR arrival and was put into a c-spine.

The latest incident has crews reminding the public of the dangers of cliff jumping, as outlined by BC AdventureSmart :

  • Unknown objects lurking below the surface of the water;
  • Ever-changing water conditions and depths; and
  • Slippery conditions climbing to the diving point.

Local teams have been busy over the last week participating in searches, evacuations, & rescues both with their own…

Posted by Vernon Search And Rescue Group Society on Friday, August 21, 2020

READ MORE: Body of man recovered from Kal Lake after Coldstream cliff jumping incident

READ MORE: Alberta man’s body recovered from Okanagan Lake after five-day search

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cliff jumpingSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New study calls for new approach to tackling overdose crisis
Next story
‘Nervewracking’: Staff talk about stress of first B.C. school to start this year

Just Posted

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

Christie Mountain wildfire sees ‘minimal’ growth despite heavy winds

55 pieces of equipment, 110 firefighters from across B.C. have been released from Penticton blaze

Area restriction implemented for Christie Mountain wildfire

Blaze near Penticton experienced ‘minimal fire activity’ over the past 24 hours

VIDEO: Salmon Arm residents offer words of support to Penticton during Christie Mountain wildfire

Residents empathize having shared experience of past wildfires in B.C.

EDITORIAL: Preparing for wildfires

Wildfires have come close to populated areas this summer

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Enderby council in isolation following COVID-19 exposure

City office closed until Aug. 31, remote services only

‘Nervewracking’: Staff talk about stress of first B.C. school to start this year

Stein Valley Nlakapamux School has been in session for four weeks,

Cliff jumper rescued in North Okanagan

Search and Rescue transferred patient to BC Ambulance

O’Toole likely to move quickly to put stamp on federal Conservative party

O’Toole will have to make swift choices on who will be in his inner circle both on and off Parliament Hill

Golden Knights crush Canucks 5-0 to take Game 1 of NHL playoff series

Lehner gets shutout as Vegas proves too much for Vancouver

Victoria police issue new fine after second visit to apartment where party host fined $2,300

Host issued $2,300 violation ticket on Friday night

UPDATE: Christie Mountain wildfire still burning out of control

The wildfire now stands at 2,035.0 hectares and 170 firefighters remain on scene

More than 300 homes under evacuation alert due to wildfire in B.C.’s Slocan Valley

Alert is due to the Talbot Creek wildfire

Most Read