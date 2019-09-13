Everyone is welcome. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Climate rally planned for downtown Revelstoke on Sept. 20

Event to highlight youth and adult concerns

Submitted by School District 19, North Columbia Environmental Society, Fridays For Future

Students will be walking, biking and bussing to a closed street event in front of City Hall on Sept. 20 to engage in a positive, interactive expo to learn more about climate change in the region, as well as personal and higher level actions to reduce emissions as an individual, community, and nation.

READ MORE: Climate change rally on steps of Revelstoke City Hall

Why: Students and the public hear about climate change in the news, & they have real concerns. The event will provide local & global information & answers. The public is invited from 11:30 to 1pm, after visiting classes have departed. ​

As well as learning from the variety of activities and booths, students will be invited to share their concerns on the steps of City Hall at 11:15 and noon.

Schedule of Events:

10:00 am – 11:30 ​- Field trip for classes

11:15​ – City Hall steps – Aboriginal Welcome, City Councillor welcome, School District Superintendent Welcome, MLA and/or MP welcome. Students are invited to voice their concerns in relation to climate

11:30 – 1pm ​- Booths open to the public and secondary students 12:00 Noon ​- Aboriginal Welcome, City Councillor welcome, School District Superintendent Welcome, MLA and/or MP. Students (who could not attend at 11:15am) are invited to voice their concerns in relation to climate.

￼”It is not new information that this may be the biggest issue facing our future. Education is key, action based on that education is critical,”​ said Mike Hooker, Superintendent SD19.

Volunteers and ​Booths are still being accepted. There will be between 15 and 20 booths and will include the following:

1. A garbage audit by RSS Science Students of garbage from the district

2. Columbia Mountains Institute of Applied Ecology sharing climate projections for the region

3. Electric and hybrid vehicles will be onsite for tours and Q&As

4. Wildsight Beyond Recycling Program ideas for change

5. Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network

6. North Columbia Environmental Society- consumer habits

7. Revelstoke Friendship Society- Indigenous perspectives

8. RSS students- variety of booths with demos on the science

9. photo with Greta Thunberg (or her likeness)

10. Kootenay Carshare will be onsite featuring their programs

11. Local Food Initiative will be featuring CO2 emission reductions accomplished through the Food Recovery program

12. Track Street Growers will be presenting on the emission reductions related to buying local food.

13. School District 19 will engage students on a climate visioning exercise from which to build a climate charter

14. Chalk will be provided for those wishing to make sidewalk art

15. Placard making supplies will be provided to students and the public

16. A station with a photo op where you can hold a white board with a message to politicians that will be sent off for you

Global call for adults to join in: The global climate action movement is asking adults to participate in the climate event on Sept. 20.

READ MORE: Revelstoke youth join Fridays for Our Future world-wide rallies

“The International Trade Union Confederation, with over 200 million members around the world, stand behind the climate strikes on September 20-27th.They will join us. We no longer stand alone. Everyone is welcome. Everyone is needed. Join in!” ~Greta Thunberg

Global perspective: Here is a link to the map of all of the climate events happening worldwide on Sept. 20.

 

