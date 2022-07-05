A 50-year-old fell 30 feet at Skaha Bluffs and was heli-rescued Tuesday. (Mike Biden file photo)

A 50-year-old fell 30 feet at Skaha Bluffs and was heli-rescued Tuesday. (Mike Biden file photo)

Climber falls 30 feet at Penticton’s Skaha Bluffs

50-year-old airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries

A heli-pad at Penticton’s Painted Rock Winery was used to as a landing space for emergency crews who rescued a man who fell 30 feet at Skaha Bluffs on Tuesday.

Around 11:30 a.m., a 50-year-old man fell at the popular climbing park and suffered multiple injuries, said Penticton Fire Department assistant fire chief Rob Trupp.

BC Ambulance, fire and Penticton District Search and Rescue were all on scene assisting with the rescue.

A long line and stretcher were used to evacuate the man who is believed to be in serious condition.

The heli-pad was the landing spot for the helicopter who airlifted the victim to Kelowna General Hospital.

READ MORE: Busy start to summer for Penticton Search and Rescue – 6 calls in 5 days

READ MORE: Injured woman heli-rescued from Skaha Bluffs

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

rescuerock climbing

Previous story
More than half of Canada’s AstraZeneca vaccine doses expired, will be thrown out
Next story
The future of Revelstoke’s food ecosystem

Just Posted

Sunnyside Farms on a large lot in the Southside area. According to Hailey Ross, there are many large lots in the area that would/could be prime growing areas. (Photo by Bruno Long)
The future of Revelstoke’s food ecosystem

People get out of their vehicles during the complete closure of Highway 1 in Revelstoke, near 3 Valley Gap following the crash Sunday afternoon. (DriveBC)
Loose trailer tire causes Sooke motorcyclist’s death near Revelstoke

Keenan Kovacs going off a jump on his mountain bike. (Contributed by Keenan Kovacs)
Dirt-dealers of the Big Eddy

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Starfish don’t have blood