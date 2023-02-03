(DriveBC)

Closure planned for Highway 1 west of Revelstoke Saturday morning (Feb. 3)

The closure is for avalanche control starting nine kilometres west of Revelstoke

Highway 1 will be closed west of Revelstoke Saturday morning (Feb. 4) from 6–8 a.m. for avalanche control work.

After a week’s worth of snowfall, and with more forecasted over the weekend, avalanche control work was planned for the highway. DriveBC announced the closure Friday evening.

The closure starts nine kilometres west of Revelstoke between Clanwilliam OH Bridge and runs for more than 15 kilometres to Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate.

While the highway is closed, there will be no alternative route.

DriveBC will provide an update at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

