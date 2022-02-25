Closure schedule for March announced for Trans-Canada east of Golden

Phase four of the Kicking Horse Canyon project would twin the winding stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Golden. ~ Photo by B.C. Ministry of Transportation

Kicking Horse Canyon Constructors have released the schedule for the planned closures to the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Golden in the Kicking Horse Canyon for the month of March, as intermittent closures continue.

The schedule is similar to the February schedule: open during the day, with minor closures causing 30 minute delays from 9 a.m. MST to 3 p.m. MST, and from 6 p.m. MST until 10 p.m. MST. From 3 p.m. MST until 6 p.m. MST, there is no scheduled closures or delays.

On weekends, Saturday will have delays from 9 a.m. MST until 3 p.m. MST, while Sundays will have delays between 6 p.m MST and 10 p.m. MST.

The highway will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. MST until 7 a.m. MST each day, with the exception of Saturdays, where the highway will be open overnight.

During these closures, traffic will be re-routed through Radium, via Highway 93 and Highway 95.

All stoppages and closures noted above are subject to change based on weather conditions and the progress of the project, with KHCC saying that you should confirm the schedule with DriveBC prior to travelling and when planning a trip.

The schedule will be in effect from March 1 until March 31.

The third round of extended highway closures are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at noon, with the highway completely closed until Friday, May 20 at noon.

The closures are a part of Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon project.

The project will see the highway expanded from two lanes to four with a meridian divider. Approximately 4.8 kilometres of highway will be updated, with 13 curves realigned and wider shoulders along the highway to accommodate cyclists.

Up the 30 weeks of extended closures can be expected over the course of the project, which is projected to be completed in fall of 2023. The latest round of extended closures marks the second time the highway has been closed to through traffic, for approximately 10 weeks of completed closures thus far.

Extended closures will return in the spring shoulder season and will be announced 90 days in advance, which will be early in the new year.

Travellers are encouraged to check DriveBC prior to departing for up to date information on closures. For more information about the Kicking Horse Canyon Project, please visit kickinghorsecanyon.ca. If you have questions or comments about construction and traffic, please call the 24/7 construction information phone line: 1-844-815-6111.

