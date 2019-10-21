Clouds and rain for election day in Revelstoke

Expect a cloudy day today in Revelstoke. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Rain beginning late this morning. Snow level 1,000 metres rising to 1,500 metres this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Rain. Low plus 5.

For more information see Environment Canada.

READ MORE: Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd. 7 a.m.-5 p.m., daily. Expect minor delays.

Ditching between Loop Brook Campground and Beaver Valley Rd. Rock scaling. Expect stops between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Larger blasts requiring extended closures once a week, Monday-Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. possible 60 minute delay. Other times, 20 minute delay.

READ MORE: Free bus fares in Revelstoke for federal election

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Avalanche work planned for Oct. 23 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. between Three Valley Gap Avalanche Gate Clanwilliam OH Bridge. Expect 20 minute delays.

Bridge maintenance between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Three Valley Avalanche Gate, 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic.

Geotechnical investigation between Ackerman Rd and Prosh Frtg.

Maintenance between Myllinemi Rd. and Malakwa Rd. Lane closures in effect in both directions on four lane highway.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd. Expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 23 south: No planned construction or road conditions.

For more information see DriveBC.

READ MORE: Federal candidates talk most pressing issues in Revelstoke

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.