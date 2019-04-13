Clouds and rain for Revelstoke today

Clouds and rain are expected today. (File photo)

Road conditions as of 8:20 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction between Glacier National Park’s East Boundary and Wiseman Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No warnings or conditions.

Highway 23 north: No warnings or conditions.

Highway 23 south: No warnings or conditions.

For up to date information check DriveBC.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this morning. Snow level 700 metres rising to 1400 metres near noon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Snow level lowering to 700 metres after midnight. Low plus 2.

For more information see Environment Canada’s site.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

Last 24 hours: 1 cm

Last 48 hours: 1 cm

Base depth: 228 cm

Avalanche Forecast for Glacier National Park:

“Incoming snow should improve ski quality in the short term. Expect wind slab development late today and into Sunday.”

Spring conditions: The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditions can change rapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crusts formed overnight and rising air temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist during spring snow storms.

For up to date information see Avalanche Canada’s website.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Goodale says report on terror threats ‘maligned’ certain communities

Just Posted

Clouds and rain for Revelstoke today

Road conditions as of 8:20 a.m.: Highway 1 east: Construction between Glacier… Continue reading

‘I worry people will forget’: GoFundMe campaign to offer reward on disappearance of Revelstoke teen

We still don’t know what happened to Brianne Wolgram almost 21 years ago

Grant to help CSRD residents become firesmart

The grant is worth $100,000

Ewe won’t believe how cute this Okanagan newborn is

First ewe lamb born at Vernon’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch

Revelstoke roads and weather: mainly sunny then increasing cloudiness

High 11 degrees

VIDEO: ‘Team Canada of cancer research’ unveiled where Terry Fox began run

National network will bring together Canada’s leading cancer hospitals and research universities

Goodale says report on terror threats ‘maligned’ certain communities

Report drew ire from Canada’s Sikh community for talking about Sikh extremism as a top threat

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Rain in cities, snow on highways

Kelowna - Special snowfall warnings are in effect across the Interior

Okanagan man banned from BC Transit services

Penticton man is alleged to have caused disturbances for both the bus driver and the passengers

Masters Day 2: Crowded at the top, Tiger lurks

Host of big names on leaderboard after 36 holes

Latest search ends for missing Merritt cowboy

RCMP say they are done searching for Ben Tyner at this time

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

Okangan champion preserves Japanese heritage

Upon learning about her parent’s internment, Janice Buick has made it her goal to share her knowledge of Japanese heritage with future generations

Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week

Most Read