Clouds and rain for Revelstoke today

Road conditions as of 8:20 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction between Glacier National Park’s East Boundary and Wiseman Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No warnings or conditions.

Highway 23 north: No warnings or conditions.

Highway 23 south: No warnings or conditions.

For up to date information check DriveBC.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this morning. Snow level 700 metres rising to 1400 metres near noon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Snow level lowering to 700 metres after midnight. Low plus 2.

For more information see Environment Canada’s site.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

Last 24 hours: 1 cm

Last 48 hours: 1 cm

Base depth: 228 cm

Avalanche Forecast for Glacier National Park:

“Incoming snow should improve ski quality in the short term. Expect wind slab development late today and into Sunday.”

Spring conditions: The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditions can change rapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crusts formed overnight and rising air temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist during spring snow storms.

For up to date information see Avalanche Canada’s website.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

