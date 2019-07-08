Clouds expected for Revelstoke today. (File photo)

Clouds with chance of thunderstorms for Revelstoke today

Roads and weather for July 8

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 12.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h, lane closures and delays up to 20 minutes.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No planned construction.

Highway 23 north: No planned construction.

Highway 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic.

Mowing between Shelter Bay FSR and Blanket Creek Provincial Park. Watch for slow moving vehicle.

For more information see DriveBC.

Active wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Lafontaine Rd near Golden, 0.15 Ha, under control, unknown cause.

Erie Lake, east of Castlegar, 0.01 Ha, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Champion Creek, south of Castlegar, 0.01 Ha, suspected to be caused by lightning.

9.25 km Santa Rosa FSR, east of Grand Forks, 0.01 Ha, suspected to be human caused.

For more see B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jeffrey Epstein faces sex trafficking and conspiracy charges
Next story
Okanagan fire ‘considered suspicious’ after one unit engulfed in flames

Just Posted

Clouds with chance of thunderstorms for Revelstoke today

Roads and weather for July 8

Revelstoke roller derby skates in first co-ed bout

The Derailers faced Okanagan Roller Derby in their second bout of the season

Holly Hyatt’s new album is ‘super feel good’

The jazz singer plays Revelstoke Summer Street Fest on July 11

Okanagan Valley on watch for severe thunderstorms this weekend

Central, North and South Okanagan are all on watch for heavy rain, strong wind gusts, hail and more

Grizzlies hosting championship ring presentation

Last year’s team will receive their rings to kick off the new season

VIDEO: Doubts intensify for dog owners, vets after FDA report on grain-free food

FDA lists 16 brands that may be linked with a greater risk of a canine heart condition known as DCM

Motorcyclist airlifted to Kelowna after colliding with van

The collision occurred on Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

Fake gold jewellery scam hits Sicamous

Vernon man reports buying fake gold jewellery from a family in white rental van

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Statue of B.C.’s controversial ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Judge adjourns bail variance in North Okanagan animal cruelty case

Mother-daughter duo facing charges are looking to have bail conditions varied

B.C. woman loses bid to sue for negligence in residential school sex assault

Courts find the bus driver was not negligent in getting off the bus just before the assault

B.C. school district teams to focus mental health treatment

Fragmented system a barrier to youth, Judy Darcy says

Most Read