Cloudy in Revelstoke today

High four degrees

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Snow level 900 metres. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain or wet snow overnight. Low plus 2.

Tomorrow: Rain. Rain mixed with wet snow early in the morning. Snow level rising to 1000 metres near noon. High plus 5.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Limited visibility with fog. Watch for slippery sections and slush.

West to Sicamous: Fog patches.

Highway 23

North: Watch for slippery sections.

South: Fog patches.

For more information see DriveBC.

