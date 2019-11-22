Cloudy in Revelstoke today

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High plus 1. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of flurries before morning. Low minus 2.

Tomorrow: Periods of snow changing to rain late in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 1000 metres late in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. High plus 2.

Highway 1

East to Golden: Avalanche control work planned between Rogers Pass Summit and Beaver Valley Rd for 11.1 km (Rogers Pass Summit). Starting at 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Road closure planned. Detour will not be available. Expect 60 – minute delays.

West to Sicamous: No conditions report.

Highway 23

North: No conditions report.

South: No conditions report.

