Clovechok pleased with BC leadership race results

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok has been reappointed Party Whip by the BC Liberal’s new leader Kevin Falcon.

Falcon won the leadership over the weekend, and Clovechok is excited about a new energy in the party.

“Overall I’m very pleased,” Clovechok said from Victoria on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. “I supported Kevin. I had a lot of time to analyze and examine my choice because as Whip I stayed neutral. There were great candidates. But the majority of our members felt confident in Kevin’s leadership.”

Clovechok says there was great energy at the first caucus meeting after the election on Monday.

He says that he feels Falcon understands him, that as a rural MLA there are certain issues he will fight for.

“He gets that,” Clovechok said.

There will be a different style to Falcon’s leadership, Clovechok says. “Kevin is very bold. He’s got experience from his previous time in government, but he’s got a lot of new ideas. He’s focused on 2024. He’s a big thinker and he’ll work very hard at renewing the party.”

Clovechok also said that although there were quite a few candidates vying for the leadership, there were no hard feelings at the caucus meeting.

“He welcomed everyone back. We’re hitting the ground running. This is exciting.”

