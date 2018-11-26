Cold case files: Dead infant found on South Okanagan beach in 1982

Penticton RCMP releasing info on historical missing person and found human remains investigations

Over the course of the next six weeks the Penticton RCMP said they are going to be releasing information on a series of historical missing person and found human remains investigations.

In the afternoon on Feb. 14, 1982, a person walking their dog came across a body of an unidentified infant female on Skaha Beach near the Okanagan River Channel.

It was believed the infant had been in the water for several days and was washed ashore. There were no signs of physical trauma. Officers found no leads by investigating recent births at the Penticton Hospital.

Related: Penticton RCMP still searching for answers on human remains found

“It has been 36 years since the discovery was made and the police investigation remains active with no contact from family members. Police are seeking assistance from community members to help find out what happened to baby Jane Doe,” said Const. James Grandy in a news release.

If you have any information related to this or any other investigation, please contact Cpl. Jill Wrigglesworth 250-770-4714 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New charges laid against Armstrong arson suspect
Next story
RCMP investigate report of abduction attempt involving 7 year old

Just Posted

Revelstoke senior boys volleyball team headed to provincial tournament

For some this has been five years in the making

Revelstoke Grizzlies win one lose one last weekend

They are second in the KIJHL right now

Revelstoke for Refugees waiting for final paperwork to bring Syrian family to the Canada

Laura Stovel Revelstoke for Refugees It is mid-morning and my phone pings,… Continue reading

SOUPALICIOUS success in Revelstoke

Hundreds attended the event

Donors boost Revelstoke Women’s shelter work

Revelstoke Women’s Shelter received over $5,000 in donations for essential programming and extra beds

VIDEO: GM to close Oshawa plant, four U.S. plants in massive reorganization push

Company to focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs

RCMP investigate report of abduction attempt involving 7 year old

North-Okanagan Shuswap School District urging Salmon Arm parents to be on alert

Newborn baby abandoned in B.C.; woman arrested

Infant was in critical condition in hospital, 21-year-old Mission woman arrested and released

RCMP spokesman’s PTSD tied to Robert Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Pierre Lemaitre had been face of RCMP after Robert Dziekanski’s Taser-inflicted death at YVR in 2007

The Pink Floyd Experience coming to the South Okanagan

Dark Side of the Moon and Greatest Hits to be played at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

Cold case files: Dead infant found on South Okanagan beach in 1982

Penticton RCMP releasing info on historical missing person and found human remains investigations

New charges laid against Armstrong arson suspect

Colette Leneveu now faces seven counts of arson in two separate files before the Vernon Law Courts

Otter now believed to have eaten 10 prized koi in Vancouver garden

Park board staff tried to remove the remaining koi on the weekend, but were only able to save one

Anxiety abounds at NASA as Mars landing day arrives

“Landing on Mars is one of the hardest single jobs that people have to do in planetary exploration.”

Most Read