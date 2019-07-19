Cold case files: Investigation continues for unidentified South Okanagan remains

The identity of the deceased male was established as Edward Howe

Penticton RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance with respect to a case that is almost 23 years old.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 21, 1996, Penticton RCMP discovered the remains of an adult male in and around the 2700 block of Skaha Lake Road.

READ MORE: Cold case files – murdered woman unidentified after 44 years

The identity of the deceased male was established as Edward Howe, a then 41-year-old resident of Penticton. Howe’s death was deemed suspicious and the investigation remains open.

READ MORE: Unsolved human remains cases in Penticton listed on interactive map

Anyone who may have information in regard to the death of Edward HOWE is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492- 4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Community of Oliver active in policing work
Next story
435 insurance claims from Okanagan tree fruit growers so far this season

Just Posted

Revelstoke Museum and Archives receives $8,000 grant

As part of the BC Gaming Grants

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 18 degrees

Father and autistic son bike across Canada

They passed through Revelstoke on July 18

Revelstoke’s parks department proposes maintenance and inspection policy

The policy formally lays out inspection and response timelines

Three wayfinding signage options presented to Revelstoke Committee of the Whole

The decision will be referred to a future council meeting

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Memorial plaques stolen from Okanagan cemetery

Four plaques were stolen from Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Kelowna

Sustainable farming summit coming to the Okanagan

Kelowna will soon host a summit on how the food industry can reduce its climate impact

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

UBC Okanagan professor details wildfire risks

Associate professor David Scott provides details for the Okanagan’s wildfire season

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Monster truck action hits Okanagan

Penticton Speedway hosting two nights of racing and monster truck action

Okanagan man says stem cell therapy changed his life

Darryl Brewer says he went from being immobile with chronic pain to leading an active lifestyle

Most Read