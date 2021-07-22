Cold Creek fire that started July 12 near Keremeos explodes in size. (BC Wildfire dashboard)

Cold Creek fire that started July 12 near Keremeos explodes in size. (BC Wildfire dashboard)

Cool Creek wildfire near Keremeos balloons in size

Fire that shut down Highway 3 Wednesday is now under control

The two-hectare fire that started on July 12 on the Cool Creek Forest Service Road, 35 km out of Keremeos, has exploded in size.

According to the BC Wildfire dashboard, the Cool Creek fire has gone from two hectares to 175 hectares as of Thursday, July 22.

The wildfire has stayed at 2 hectares since it started July 12 until July 21 when it seemed to flare up.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

In the meantime, the wildfire that closed down Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos on Wednesday, has been fully brought under control, said BC Wildfire today.

The fire started around 3 a.m., was originally listed on the BC Wildfire dashboard as .90 hectares in size.

READ MORE: Cold Creek fire burning at 2 ha

READ MORE: New fire shuts Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
UPDATE: Tactical evacuation complete for 39 people in Seymour Arm
Next story
1-year-old in hospital following dog attack on Nakusp beach

Just Posted

View of Rogers Peak on July 19, 2021. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)
Climber found dead in Glacier National Park

The trail to Eva Lake in Mt. Revelstoke National Park. (File photo)
Backcountry closed in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

One-year-old RosieMay of Nakusp is currently in the Kelowna General Hospital being treated for a dog bite. (Contributed-Sarah Warren)
1-year-old in hospital following dog attack on Nakusp beach

Sharon Zarowny of Surrey, B.C. golfing in Revelstoke at the women’s senior and super-senior provincial golf championship, July 21. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Golf Club hosts senior women’s championship