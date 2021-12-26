Cold end to 2021 in southern Interior

After a white Christmas, the week before the New Year will be a frosty one

It will be a chilly end to 2021, according to the gang at Environment Canada. (Photo submitted)

Mexico, Schmexico.

Who needs Los Cabos when you can have Louisbourg, NS, an unincorporated community and former town in Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Nova Scotia?

Louisbourg is known for its seasonal tourism industry, seafood processing and, on Boxing Day 2021, as being the hot spot in Canada at 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Compare that to B.C.’s hot spot, the beautiful island community of Tofino at -2.1 C.

On the flip side, the cold spot in Canada on Boxing Day Sunday was Rabbitkettle Lake, in the Northwest Territories’ Nahanni National Park Reserve where it was a chilly -51.1 C.

B.C.’s coldest area was Dease Lake at a frosty -42.1 C.

It was a white Christmas and it will be cold in the Okanagan, Shuswap, Similkameen and Columbia regions for the rest of 2021, according to the nice folk at Environment Canada:

OKANAGAN

Today (Dec. 26): Snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h. High minus 16. Wind chill near minus 28. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 25 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Mon., Dec. 27: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 24 in the morning and minus 19 in the afternoon. Night Cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 20.

Tues, Dec. 28: Sunny. High minus 15. Night Clear. Low minus 21.

Wed., Dec. 29: A mix of sun and cloud with 70 percent chance of flurries. High minus 16. Night Periods of snow. Low minus 16.

Thurs., Dec. 30: Periods of snow. High minus 10. Night Cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 13.

Fri., Dec. 31: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 8. Night Cloudy. Low minus 14.

Sat., Jan. 1 (Happy New Year!): Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 8.

SHUSWAP

Today (Dec. 26): Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near minus 16. Wind chill near minus 26. Tonight Mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 19. Wind chill near minus 28. Risk of frostbite.

Mon., Dec. 27: Sunny. Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 26 in the morning and minus 21 in the afternoon. Night Cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 21.

Tues., Dec. 28: Sunny. High minus 16. Night Clear. Low minus 21.

Wed., Dec. 29: Periods of snow. High minus 16. Night Snow. Low minus 17.

Thurs., Dec. 30: Periods of snow. High minus 11. Night Cloudy periods. Low minus 14.

Fri., Dec. 31: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 9. Night Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 15.

Sat., Jan. 1 (Happy New Year!): Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 8.

SIMILKAMEEN

Today (Dec. 26): Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 18. Wind chill near minus 30. Risk of frostbite. Tonight Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 24. Wind chill near minus 34. Risk of frostbite.

Mon., Dec. 27: Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 21. Wind chill near minus 29. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low. Night Cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 23.

Tues., Dec. 28: Sunny. High minus 19. Night Clear. Low minus 25.

Wed., Dec. 29: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 20. Night Periods of snow. Low minus 20.

Thurs., Dec. 30: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 8. Night Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Fri., Dec. 31: Cloudy. High minus 6. Night Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Sat., Jan. 1 (Happy New Year!): Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

COLUMBIA

Today (Dec. 26): Snow and local blowing snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 50 km/h gusting to 80 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 13. Wind chill near minus 26.Tonight Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries early this evening then partly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 16. Wind chill near minus 25.

Mon., Dec. 27: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy late in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 25 in the morning and minus 20 in the afternoon.Night Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 16.

Tues., Dec. 28: Sunny. High minus 14.Night Clear. Low minus 17.

Wed., Dec. 29: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 14.Night Snow. Low minus 14.

Thurs., Dec. 30: Periods of snow. High minus 11.Night Cloudy periods. Low minus 17.

Fri., Dec. 31: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 8. Night Cloudy periods. Low minus 18.

Sat., Jan. 1 (Happy New Year!): Periods of snow. High minus 9.

