Coldstream boat launches closed for firefighting efforts

B.C. Wildfire Service helicopters battling the Becker Lake Fire near Vernon have been having problems with watercraft interfering with their ability to draw water from the north end of Kalalmalka Lake. (Wayne Emde photo)

The Kinloch and Kalavista boat launches until further notice

Two Coldstream boat launches will be closed for the time being as firefighting efforts continue.

The District of Coldstream said the Kinloch and Kalavista boat launches will be closed until further notice due to ongoing wildfire in the area.

“These closures are to ensure the ssafe3ty of emergency personnel and the public, as waterbombers need clear access to the lake to support their firefighting efforts,” the district said in a statement.

“Please remember, it is important that everyone adhere to the directives given by the authorities throughout this emergency to ensure their safety and the safety of emergency personnel.”

The announcement comes after air support had to be grounded due to drones flying in the area over the weekend, as well as boaters preventing tankers from accessing Kalamalka Lake to reload.

