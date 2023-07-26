Coldstream house fire contained to kitchen stove

A home fire extinguisher helped prevent a kitchen fire from spreading in a Coldstream home Tuesday, July 25.
Coldstream Fire Department, with help from Lavington Fire Department, was dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Inverness Drive shortly after 5:30 p.m.
“The fire was isolated to the oven and had been extinguished with an extinguisher prior to our arrival,” said Coldstream fire chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code. “There was smoke in the home so we ventilated it to clear it as much as we could.”
The residents were assessed and transported by B.C. Ambulance Service as a precaution.
Due to smoke damage the homeowners were then put in the care of Emergency Social Services for the night and the home was turned over to Okanagan Restoration to deem the home safe to be back in.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.