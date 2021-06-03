Collective Carpentry granted money from CleanBC

The Invermere based company has a project on the go in Revelstoke

Collective Carpentry, a manufacturer of sustainable, high performance custom homes in Revelstoke and across the region, received funding from the CleanBC Building Innovation Fund.

The funding will support an investment in advanced production equipment to increase production quality and efficiency, contributing to greenhouse gas reductions.

They manufacture wood-based, prefabricated, insulated panels for Passive House, Net Zero and other high performance buildings.

Funding provided by CleanBC will supplement a planned equipment investment, coinciding with a move to a new, larger facility in Invermere in 2022.

Craig Toohey who is responsible for Collective Carpentry’s Marketing and Business Development anticipates 2022 will provide a unique opportunity to serve increasing demand for higher performance buildings which are increasingly sought after – and in many cases mandated.

“By incorporating Passive House design principles into our construction practices and eliminating some of the uncertainty associated with accomplishing these building envelope improvements on the job site, we can confidently deliver a beyond 50 per cent reduction in annual energy consumption vs. conventional approaches,” said Collective Carpentry co-owner Rane Wardwell, in a news release. “BC has an opportunity to be at the forefront of this capability and develop the capacity to service an enormous market – at the same time serving a meaningful environmental purpose.”

The CleanBC Building Innovation Fund provides funding for projects that accelerate the availability and affordability of low-carbon building solutions – and was created to increase the capacity of BC-based industries and generate consumer confidence in high performance buildings – while over time, helping to lower costs of new technologies and building approaches.

