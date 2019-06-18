Vernon physiotherapist Stephen Witvoet, charged with counts of sexual assault, is being investigated by the College of Physical Therapists of BC. (File photo)

College investigates Okanagan physiotherapist

Stephen Witvoet’s matters are currently before the courts

The governing body of B.C. physical therapists is investigating the case of a Vernon physiotherapist currently before the courts.

On its website’s home page, the College of Physical Therapists of BC states it’s aware that “one of our registrants, Stephen Witvoet, was charged with two new counts of sexual assault under the Criminal Code (of Canada) while he was treating female patients.

“The college has a mandate to protect the public and takes these allegations seriously. The college has taken immediate steps to initiate its own investigation into these allegations in accordance with the process set out in the Health Professions Act.”

Witvoet is facing four counts of sexual assault and his matters are before the courts with publication bans in place. It’s alleged two of the incidents occurred in 2015 and 2016. He was arrested in Vernon June 10.

RELATED: Potential witnesses sought in Vernon physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

A bail condition currently prohibits Witvoet from treating female patients.

“If the bail condition is altered or lifted, the Act allows the cCollege to take immediate action to ensure public safety until the investigation is complete or pending a disciplinary hearing,” wrote the college. “However, courts have held that colleges must impose the least restrictive action possible to mitigate the risk at this stage of the process.”

The college said it would not be appropriate to comment further while these investigations are underway, but the college “will cooperate fully with law authorities.”


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
New trial ordered for man accused of human smuggling in MV Sun Sea case
Next story
Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Just Posted

Priorities highlighted for continued tourism growth in Revelstoke

The City of Revelstoke has released their Resort Development Strategy for 2019-2021.… Continue reading

MP Wayne Stetski calls for urgent climate action

Government Business No. 29 motion made by Catherine McKenna, minister of environment.… Continue reading

Stoked on Science: Why didn’t the mountain ash bloom?

Question: I’m sure I’m not the only person in Revelstoke who has… Continue reading

Revelstoke cadets host 67th annual Ceremonial Review

Revelstoke’s 2458 Rocky Mountain Ranger Army Cadets hosted their 67th annual Ceremonial… Continue reading

Construction and wildfires in the area

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: A few showers ending this morning then… Continue reading

Murray McLauchlan delights Okanagan crowd

Canadian music icon puts on wonderful two-hour show at Performing Arts Centre

Smoke is reported on Rose Valley Rd. in West Kelowna

West Kelowna Fire Chief says first two grass fires Tuesday were human caused

Life’s work of talented Shuswap sculptor leads to leukemia

Former Salmon Arm resident warns of dangers of chemical contact

Shuswap car dealership seeks return of unique stolen Jeep

The red 1989 four-by-four was taken from Salmon Arm GM’s lot early Monday morning.

College investigates Okanagan physiotherapist

Stephen Witvoet’s matters are currently before the courts

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

MPs hear retired South Okanagan nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Public weighs in Okanagan rail trail parking development

“It was a great evening to interact with the community and hear the input for the property”

Most Read