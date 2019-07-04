College places additional conditions on Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault

The governing body of the College of Physical Therapists of B.C. has placed additional restrictions on a Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault.

Stephen Witvoet, 47, has been on trial since May on two counts of sexual assault but, as of Wednesday, June 26, is now facing 14 counts of sexual assault while he was treating female patients.

Before new charges were laid, Witvoet was prohibited from treating female patients of any age. On Tuesday, July 2, the college said it is now further limiting Witvoet’s scope of practice pending the outcome of their investigation.

Now, a total of seven limitations have been set by the college. Among the new conditions is that he “must keep a door or curtain open at all times when treating male patients.”

He is also prohibited from acting as a physical therapist toward females outside a clinical setting; he must notify the college of all locations he practices physical therapy services to male patients; whenever he provides physical therapy services to male patients, he must post a notice in a conspicuous place in the reception area and treatment room stating his prohibition from providing treatment to female patients; he must submit a monthly list to the college of patient names and confirm the male genders to whom he has provided physical therapy services; and must cooperate with random site-based audits at the college’s discretion to ensure his ongoing compliance with these terms.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred in Vernon between 2009 and 2016. Witvoet has been practicing in Vernon since 2005.

He was arrested in Vernon on June 10. His next appearance in court takes place Wednesday, July 10.

None of these allegations have been proven in court.

