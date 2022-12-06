DriveBC camera footage Highway 1 east of Sicamous. (DriveBC)

Collision closes Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Semi truck jackknifed on road

A collision involving at least two semi trucks has blocked the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

Highway 1 is closed between Canoe Beach Dr. NE and Bernie Rd for 1.3 kilometres.

About 4 km east of Canoe, a semi is reported to have jackknifed on the road, completely blocking both north and southbound lanes.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and drivers can expect delays.

The story will be updated as details become available.

