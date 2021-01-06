Collision closes highway near Enderby

A vehicle incident south of Enderby has Wednesday traffic stalled as Highway 97A closes in both directions.
A multi-vehicle collision closed both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway near Canyon Road Jan. 6.
Several emergency vehicles are on scene.
It appears as though two vehicles collided sending one over the centre line, a semi-truck is stopped near the scene, it is unknown if it was involved at this time.
Details are scarce at the moment, but DriveBC said an assessment is underway.
Traffic is backed up and motorists are advised to take another route. Back Enderby Road and Canyon Road are open as possible detour routes.
More to come.
