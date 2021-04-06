Update: Witness reports two deaths in Highway 1 crash east of Sicamous

RCMP say incident involved two vehicles. The highway has been closed as police investigate.

The RCMP say the Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Sicamous due to a serious two-vehicle collision. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Update: 4:55 p.m. April 6

A delivery driver who was one of the first people on the scene at a Trans-Canada Highway collision on Tuesday claims the crash killed two people.

Bob Holt said he had to slam on his breaks as traffic came to a halt on a two-lane stretch of highway just east of Sicamous. Only a few cars back from the collision, he said he saw the smoke kicked up by two vehicles that had collided and joined others who left their cars to try offering help.

He said before emergency crews arrived, the motorists and nearby residents who tried to help the victims of the crash had confirmed that the drivers of both vehicles were dead. The vehicles involved were a pickup truck and a sedan.

Holt drives the stretch of highway between Sicamous and Revelstoke almost every day as part of his delivery route and said he often sees close calls between vehicles, particularly on the stretches of road that have only one lane travelling in each direction. He said he would like to see changes on the highway to improve safety, such as an expansion to four lanes or a reduced speed limit.

The highway remains closed as RCMP officers investigate.

Original Story:

Police are warning motorists of a serious collision that has closed the Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous.

A statement issued by the Salmon Arm RCMP shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, says the collision involved two vehicles and required the highway’s closure as police investigate.

Drive BC reports the collision is near the highway’s intersection with Jessop Road.

CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident has closed the highway east of #Sicamous near Jessop Road. Emergency services on scene, assessment in progress. Next update approximately 3:30PM

Info here: https://t.co/AtXBCQDwkL pic.twitter.com/vLne42Ol0l — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 6, 2021

