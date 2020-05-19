A 46-year-old Penticton resident is facing charges of impaired driving, and driving without due care, after colliding with another vehicle this morning. (Black Press Media files)

Collision in Penticton results in impaired driving charges for resident

“Thankfully no one was injured,” says RCMP

A 46-year-old Penticton resident is facing charges of impaired driving, and driving without due care, after colliding with another vehicle this morning.

RCMP say the collision occurred around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, at the intersection of Highland Place and Carmi Avenue in Penticton.

RCMP further explained that upon arrival, it was determined the driver of a Ford truck tried to pass another motorist travelling west. The driver of the Ford truck clipped the other vehicle, resulting in minor damage and no injuries.

Before police arrived, RCMP say the driver of the truck began yelling and causing a disturbance. Upon arrival an officer believed the individual to be intoxicated and they were subsequently arrested.

“The 46 year old Penticton resident was later released from custody, and faces charges of impaired driving, and driving without due care,” said Const. James Grandy.

“Thankfully no one was injured.”

