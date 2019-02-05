Columbia Basin Trust announce board changes

Columbia Basin Trust is announcing changes to its Board of Directors. Rick Jensen has been reappointed to the role of chair while Jocelyn Carver, who joined the Board in 2018, has been appointed vice-chair.

“I am so pleased to be able to continue in the role of chair and to work with Jocelyn in her new role in what promises to be a very busy year,” said Rick Jensen, board chair. “As the trust’s work continues to evolve to better support the needs of basin communities, our Board of Directors brings a wonderful mix of perspectives, experience and a great deal of energy to help shape how we serve basin residents.”

Rick Jensen joined the trust board in 2013, served as vice-chair in 2015 and was appointed chair in 2016.

He is the chair of New Dawn Developments, a director of New Dawn Restorations and a director of Columbia Power Corporation. He has also served as a three-term mayor of Cranbrook and as president and CEO of Panorama Mountain Village.

Jocelyn Carver has lived and worked in the West Kootenay for the past 20 years. She is the executive director of Kootenay Career Development Society and has served on multiple boards and advisory committees including the Kootenay Cooperative Radio, the Nelson & Area Economic Development Partnership Advisory Committee, the City of Nelson’s Cultural Advisory Committee and the ‘Nelson at its Best’ Poverty Reduction Initiative.

MLA Katrine Conroy, minister responsible for Columbia Basin Trust, wanted to thank both the departing and new directors.

“I’m happy to see directors Don McCormick, Ron Oszust and Krista Turcasso join the Board. They all have a vast amount of community and leadership experience and will add a lot of knowledge to the Board of Directors. I also want to recognize the hard work and commitment that departing directors Wendy Booth, Am Naqvi, Loni Parker and Jeannette Townsend have displayed.”

Don McCormick, current Mayor of Kimberley, has joined the Board along with current Mayor of Golden and returning trust director Ron Oszust, as well as business woman and community volunteer Krista Turcasso from Fernie.

The trust also wishes the best to departing directors Wendy Booth, Am Naqvi, Loni Parker and Jeannette Townsend.

“Wendy, Jeannette, Am and Loni have each played an indelible role in helping the trust in its work to support the social, economic and environmental well-being of the Basin and its residents,” said Jensen. “We thank them for their time, dedication, unflagging passion and contributions and know that they will continue to make better their communities and this region.

Other Board members include: Carol Andrews (Castlegar), Larry Binks (Creston), Corky Evans (Winlaw), Murray McConnachie (Trail), David Raven (Revelstoke) and Vickie Thomas (ʔaq̓am). The nominee from the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George is expected to be appointed this spring.

The trust is governed by a 12-member Board of Directors. The five regional districts in the basin and Ktunaxa Nation Council each nominate a director, and the Province of BC nominates the remaining six directors. All directors must reside in the basin.