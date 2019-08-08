Rossland residents are getting involved in wildfire education and mitigation activities such as thinning. (Submitted)

Columbia Basin Trust announces funding for FireSmart Coordinator in the Revelstoke region

The CSRD employee will educate in Area A and B

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has recieved funding from the Columbia Basin Trust for community wildfire education.

With the $25,000 the CSRD will be hiring a FireSmart Coordinator to focus on education in Areas A and B, which include Revelstoke.

“The coordinator will provide training to local FireSmart representatives and community champions and work with these groups to host FireSmart community presentations, property assessments and clean-up days,” said a news release from the Columbia Basin Trust.

The project is one of nine that recieved a total of $154, 953 for wildfire education.

Since 2012, the trust has provided more than $1.5 million in funding to support communities to prepare for and mitigate the risks of wildfires. The Trust is also supporting communities to enhance their efforts at reducing the risk of wildfires by supporting municipalities, First Nations communities and regional districts to:

  • implement innovative approaches for reducing interface wildfire risks;
  • increase public awareness about wildfire risk mitigation measures; and
  • access expert input from a Wildfire Advisor, who can help communities develop, seek funding for and implement interface wildfire risk mitigation projects

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland chamber director objects to ‘Smokanagan’ moniker
Next story
Five-day-old calf stabbed and stolen, Langley farm says

Just Posted

Revelstoke food bank looking for volunteers for annual food drive

The Emergency Services Food Drive has been scheduled for Sept. 17

RCMP looking for missing Nakusp man

Christopher Sanford was last seen Sunday

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

Columbia Basin Trust announces funding for FireSmart Coordinator in the Revelstoke region

The CSRD employee will educate in Area A and B

Legal advisor says Revelstoke police raid ‘problematic’

The new law is creating new problems

100 more fire officials called to fight Eagle Bluff wildfire

If conditions are favourable, firefighters are planning more small-scale hand ignitions

Retired senior Mountie says answers could still come in B.C. homicides

Mounties have said it could be difficult to determine a motive if the suspects can’t be interviewed

Police watchdog investigating after teen fatally overdoses at B.C. skatepark

Police are confirming a teen died of an overdose in Walnut Grove Wednesday

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser

Danielle McTaggart of Dear Rouge started a 12-hour float without a permit

Half a dozen persons sought in North Okanagan

RCMP seek six individuals in the Vernon area

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

It’s International Cat Day

Meow, it’s that time of year to celebrate cats

Missing Nakusp man’s vehicle found abandoned en route to Kelowna

RCMP seek public’s help in both Nakusp and Kelowna to find missing 36 year old

Most Read