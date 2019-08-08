Columbia Basin Trust announces funding for FireSmart Coordinator in the Revelstoke region

The CSRD employee will educate in Area A and B

Rossland residents are getting involved in wildfire education and mitigation activities such as thinning. (Submitted)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has recieved funding from the Columbia Basin Trust for community wildfire education.

With the $25,000 the CSRD will be hiring a FireSmart Coordinator to focus on education in Areas A and B, which include Revelstoke.

“The coordinator will provide training to local FireSmart representatives and community champions and work with these groups to host FireSmart community presentations, property assessments and clean-up days,” said a news release from the Columbia Basin Trust.

The project is one of nine that recieved a total of $154, 953 for wildfire education.

Since 2012, the trust has provided more than $1.5 million in funding to support communities to prepare for and mitigate the risks of wildfires. The Trust is also supporting communities to enhance their efforts at reducing the risk of wildfires by supporting municipalities, First Nations communities and regional districts to:

implement innovative approaches for reducing interface wildfire risks;

increase public awareness about wildfire risk mitigation measures; and

access expert input from a Wildfire Advisor, who can help communities develop, seek funding for and implement interface wildfire risk mitigation projects

