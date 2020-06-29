The management plan renewal has been postponed as the Columbia Basin Trust moves to support communities during the pandemic. (Columbia Basin Trust photo)

Columbia Basin Trust developing short-term plan to guide activities

The trust is adapting to pandemic circumstances to continue to serve the region

Columbia Basin Trust is developing a short-term plan to help guide its activities over the next 18 to 24 months and has postponed the Columbia Basin Management Plan renewal process, due to COVID-19.

“Our legislated mandate is to support people and communities in the basin,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust president and CEO, in a news release. “To best address their needs, and to respond in meaningful ways to the challenges and opportunities in the basin, we’re developing a short-term action plan to guide our activities.”

Over the summer, the trust will seek input from its volunteer advisory committees, First Nations leaders, local governments, partners, as well as a cross section of other Basin organizations.

READ MORE: Columbia Basin Trust increasing access to COVID-19 relief fund

People in the basin will get their chance to provide feedback on the short-term plan through online platforms in late August.

The board will consider the plan in September.

“We are developing this plan with basin residents within a relatively short time frame. These are unprecedented circumstances and we need to adapt while being responsive and flexible,” said Strilaeff. “By moving quickly to develop a short-term plan with input from the region, the trust will be able to take action to help the basin move forward.”

The renewal of the Columbia Basin Management Plan Strategic Priorities will continue in late 2021 or early 2022, and will include a fulsome engagement process.

 

