Columbia Basin Trust doles out funds for child care providers

The Columbia Basin Trust will fund 74 additional childcare spaces across the region as well as providing grant money for infrastructure improvements.

Though no new spaces were created in Revelstoke, several childcare businesses received grant money for additional requirement.

The Revelstoke Child Care Society received more than $21,000 for upgrades to outdoor play spaces as well as the purchase of equipment such as climbers, rockers, a tunnel, sensory steps and a mini-trampoline.

Fifteen other child care providers in the city received a total of around $60,000 to purchase equipment.

“To work and provide for their families, people in the basin have told us they need access to safe and affordable child care,” said Nicole MacLellan, delivery of benefits manager with Columbia Basin Trust.

“Also, we’ve heard from child care providers that support for facility upgrades and specialized equipment strengthens their ability to provide the best possible care.

“We commend basin providers for the essential work they do caring for and supporting the development of our children, and we are pleased to help improve the safety and quality of their operations.”

