Columbia Basin Trust funding upgrades to Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

The Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre is receiving more than $90,000 in grant money from the Columbia Basin Trust for upgrades to their building.

As one of 15 projects receiving a total of $634,000, from the trust’s energy sustainability grant program, the upgrades will increase energy efficiency and reduce costs. This grant was specifically for public buildings.

“Basin residents have been clear that sustainability in the region is a priority,” said Mark Brunton, senior manager, delivery of benefits with the trust, in a news release. “Enabling energy efficiency in public buildings and supporting cost-savings for communities will have lasting positive impacts. It’s been great to see interest in this work basin-wide and to support community gathering places with a long-term view in mind.”

The visual arts society plans on replacing low-efficiency propane boilers and a hot water tank past their life expectancy with high-efficiency units, replace drafty windows with high-efficiency units and draft seal doors.

