Columbia Basin Trust funds two Revelstoke projects addressing social isolation

Increased programming to come from the Aboriginal Friendship Society and the Women’s Shelter Society

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society and the Aboriginal Friendship Society of Revelstoke are two of seventeen groups who received funding from the Columbia Basin Trust to help address social isolation, increase meaningful connections and reduce barriers to accessing services.

The Women’s Shelter Society received $29,660 to expand existing support groups and provide a consistent schedule of social activities in a safe and stable environment, reducing barriers to accessing services for men and women experiencing social isolation.

The Aboriginal Friendship Society received $6,190 for their Circle Time program.

“We anticipate strengthened local relationships,” said Megan Irving, coordinator of the Aboriginal Friendship Society of Revelstoke in a news release.

The society is spearheading a project aimed at bringing together people to share traditional culture and history. Elders and knowledge-keepers will get together with children (newborn to age six), their educators and caregivers, and others in the community to share Indigenous knowledge, stories, histories and activities. This will create opportunities for people of different ages and backgrounds to increase their social connections.

“Because their immediate groups of family and friends may be small, both elders and children participating in this program can be deemed at risk of experiencing social isolation from their cultural region and Indigenous peers,” said Irving. “Providing the opportunity for intergenerational learning between Indigenous elders, knowledge-keepers and the children of Revelstoke has a direct impact on the social connections of both children and elders in our community and region.”

Some of the other projects in the area include the purchase of a trisaw in Cranbrook, connecting new parents with volunteers who can assist them on topics like newborn growth and infant sleep in Castlegar, Nelson and Trail, and a Farm to Table Intergenerational Cooking program in the Slocan Valley.

“Social isolation can affect well-being and quality of life, which is why we’ve committed to helping communities improve social inclusion and increase people’s feelings of connection and belonging,” said Aimee Ambrosone, director, Delivery of Benefits at Columbia Basin Trust, in a news release. “These local solutions will get people the help they need, increase their participation in community activities, expand their social networks and build mutually rewarding relationships between people of all ages and stages of life.”

The trust selected these projects through a call for Expressions of Interest over winter 2018/19, which addresses one of the goals in the trust’s Social Strategic Plan, developed with input from the people of the basin.

