Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and CEO. (Submitted/Columbia Basin Trust)

Columbia Basin Trust releases short-term strategic plan

Priorities include community well being and support for business renewal

The Columbia Basin Trust has released a strategic plan that will guide it’s next two years of activity.

The plan includes six strategic priorities:

  • community well-being
  • ecosystem enhancement
  • high-speed connectivity
  • housing
  • local food production and access
  • support for business renewal

Climate resilience and working with Indigenous peoples are integrated priorities that will be incorporated in all of the trust’s work.

“The Trust is guided by your input, and during these challenging times, we appreciate that so many people found the time to share their thoughts and perspectives with us as we developed this plan – thank you,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust president and CEO, in a news release. “People told us about the issues that matter to their communities and we have incorporated that feedback into the plan.”

From June to early August the trust gathered feedback from people in the basin to create the plan.

“We will now be putting new resources toward the priorities in our plan. I also anticipate that we will continue to support many of our programs that strengthen social, economic and environmental well-being in the region over the next two years,” added Strilaeff. “Circumstances in the Basin will continue to change and evolve and we are committed to continuing to engage with people in the Basin, and to being flexible and responsive to the needs of Basin communities.”

This plan was developed for the short term as the overall management plan was scheduled to be renewed however the pandemic has delayed that process to late 2021 or early 2022.

 

Columbia Basin

