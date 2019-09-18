In this June 1, 2011 file photo, water is released through the outlet tubes at Grand Coulee Dam, Wash., on the Columbia River. The Columbia River Treaty, a transboundary agreement, has governed flood risk management and hydropower production for more than five decades. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File)

Columbia River Treaty public input meeting coming to Revelstoke

It will be on Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

A meeting will be held in Revelstoke this fall seeking public input on the Columbia River Treaty negotiations.

“As we continue discussions about the future of the treaty, it’s vital that we stay connected with basin communities and engage them in a way that wasn’t done when the treaty was first drafted,” said Katrine Conroy, B.C.’s minister responsible for the Columbia River Treaty. “Engaging face-to-face with communities plays an important part in the current process, and what we hear informs the discussions at the negotiating table.”

READ MORE: Photos: Revelstoke’s ninth annual Emergency Services Food Drive

The meetings will include presentations by Indigenous Nations on their ongoing study of ecosystems in the Columbia Basin, as well as an update on how the Province is working to address community interests.

The meeting in Revelstoke is scheduled for Oct. 7 at the Community Centre at 5:30 p.m. A light meal will be available.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard
Next story
Open fire ban rescinded in Kamloops, Okanagan, but local bylaws still in effect

Just Posted

Columbia River Treaty public input meeting coming to Revelstoke

It will be on Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

See David Mamet’s The Frog Prince in Revelstoke this weekend

The show goes Saturday and Sunday at Track Street Growers

Indigenous collection added to Revelstoke library

Launch event coming Sept. 21

Photos: Revelstoke’s ninth annual Emergency Services Food Drive

It’s one of the largest yearly food drives for Revelstoke

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 17 degrees

Shambhala named best music festival in North America

Shambhala Music Festival is held at the Salmo River Ranch in B.C.

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

Open fire ban rescinded in Kamloops, Okanagan, but local bylaws still in effect

Category 2 and 3 open fires still not permitted

B.C. bus crash survivor petitions feds to fix road where classmates died

UVic student’s petition well over halfway to 5k signature goal

Concert raised funds for Agur Lake Camp

Tim Nutt was headline act at Comedy Night Fundraiser in Summerland

Summerland music promoter wins national award

Paul Biro honoured at 2019 CCMA Awards in Calgary

NDP, Liberals promise more spending, while Tories promise spending cuts

Making life more affordable for Canadians a focus in the 2019 election

Virtue, Moir stepping away but give fans in Okanagan a chance to see them skate

Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue will be performing on Oct. 6 at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Most Read