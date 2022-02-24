Columbia Shuswap Regional District announces retirement of administrator Charles Hamilton

Hamilton credited with being instrumental in construction of new regional district offices

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is looking to fill its top administrative position following the announced retirement of longtime administrator Charles Hamilton.

On Friday, Feb. 18, the regional district announced Hamilton will be retiring on April 30, 2022.

Hamilton has served as chief administrative officer (CAO) since December 2008, overseeing all functions of the regional district, as well as the North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap Regional Hospital District. Hamilton also served as chair of the Municipal Insurance Association of British Columbia from 2017 to 2021.

Prior to working at the CSRD, Hamilton was city manager in Quesnel.

“On behalf of the board, I have tremendous admiration and respect for the work of Mr. Hamilton,” said CSRD board chair Kevin Flynn in a related CSRD board media release. “He has been an excellent CAO for the organization in this very critical role, and especially in these past couple of years providing strong leadership during a world‐wide pandemic.”

Former board chair, Electoral Area E Director Rhona Martin, said Hamilton’s “visioning skills” brought balance to board decisions, “always thinking of how the taxpayers were going to be impacted, challenging the board to make sure that the best decisions were being made.”

“I will miss him, and I extend my sincere thanks and my very best wishes to him wherever life takes him,” said Martin.

The CSRD board referred to Hamilton as being instrumental in the construction of the new CSRD building, “completed on time and on budget” on Harbourfront Drive NE in Salmon Arm.

“In addition to that infrastructure project, there have been numerous other initiatives, capital projects and key service enhancements that have been undertaken during his tenure,” reads the release.

Hamilton expressed pride in the team he has assembled at the CSRD.

“I am grateful beyond measure for the support, knowledge and professionalism of all staff, especially the Senior Management Team,” commented Hamilton in the release. “I leave with tremendous confidence that this will be a seamless transition to a new CAO.”

The board will begin the recruitment process for a new CAO in the near future.

