Columbia Shuswap Regional District welcomes new administrator

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) will have a new board and administrator in November.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the regional district announced John MacLean had been hired for the position of chief administrative officer (CAO) and will begin working with the CSRD on Nov. 7 – following the Oct. 15 local government elections and before the first meeting of the new board on Nov. 24.

MacLean is currently CAO for the Cariboo Regional District, and has been that regional district’s administrator since 2017. MacLean has also been CAO for the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary,and has worked administrative roles in Cache Creek, Barrhead, Summer Village of Alberta Beach and Stettler, AB. He is a past-president of the Local Government Management Association of BC, with education and training in local government administration and commerce.

“I am looking forward to serving the Columbia Shuswap by using the skills I have developed in my previous roles, as well as by learning, consulting and collaborating with the citizens who live here,” said MacLean in a Sept. 14 CSRD media release.

The CSRD said MaLean has proven experience in emergency management, leading the Cariboo Regional District through response and recovery from major wildfires in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

“We are delighted to introduce John MacLean to our region. His track record of efficient and collaborative service delivery, and effective leadership, will continue to build on the CSRD’s reputation as a dynamic, forward-thinking regional government,” said CSRD board chair Kevin Flynn.

MacLean takes over the CAO’s chair from Charles Hamilton who retired in April after serving as the CSRD’s administrator since 2008.

